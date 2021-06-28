Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Selma to hold Fourth of July and bicentennial celebration

Selma, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Selma, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma is gearing up to celebrate not only the Fourth of July holiday but its own bicentennial.

On Sunday, Selma will host a Stars & Stripes Fourth of July and Bicentennial Celebration. The event will take place at Riverfront Park beginning at 4 p.m. and running until dusk.

According to the city, festivities will kick off with a Stars & Stripes Honor Parade, which will honor all first responders, emergency personnel, essential workers and medical professionals.

Following the parade, the city will host the “Opening of Villages” where those in the food, arts, health and small business owners and entrepreneurs can display their talents.

After the villages open, a splash pad will be available for children ages three to 10. Then at 6 p.m., a bicentennial concert will be held.

The night will end with a “Red, White and Boom” firework show. City officials say fireworks used inside city limits, other than the city’s own show, will not be allowed.

Additional manpower will be out through the weekend to make sure illegal activity is prevented.

Vendors and organizations that would like to participate in the celebration should contact the city.

Posted by City of Selma, Alabama Government on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool
17-year-old Dana Norman killed in 1-65 crash.
Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal I-65 wreck
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Carlos Brown is the owner of "Brown's Birds."
Montgomery high school student creates bird farm
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal

Latest News

Daniel and Rita Lewis operate the only minority owned winery in the South. Lake Point Vineyard...
County Road 12: Lake Point Vineyard and Winery
The bid process will determine who gets to work on the project and how much it will cost.
Montgomery Whitewater construction project to hold seminar ahead of bid process
ADPH, WSFA hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
ADPH, WSFA hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says people who are unvaccinated must...
Nursing home facilities relax some restrictions, some groups urge for more