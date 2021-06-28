Selma to hold Fourth of July and bicentennial celebration

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma is gearing up to celebrate not only the Fourth of July holiday but its own bicentennial.

On Sunday, Selma will host a Stars & Stripes Fourth of July and Bicentennial Celebration. The event will take place at Riverfront Park beginning at 4 p.m. and running until dusk.

According to the city, festivities will kick off with a Stars & Stripes Honor Parade, which will honor all first responders, emergency personnel, essential workers and medical professionals.

Following the parade, the city will host the “Opening of Villages” where those in the food, arts, health and small business owners and entrepreneurs can display their talents.

After the villages open, a splash pad will be available for children ages three to 10. Then at 6 p.m., a bicentennial concert will be held.

The night will end with a “Red, White and Boom” firework show. City officials say fireworks used inside city limits, other than the city’s own show, will not be allowed.

Additional manpower will be out through the weekend to make sure illegal activity is prevented.

Vendors and organizations that would like to participate in the celebration should contact the city.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.