Suspect arrested in Sunday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday.

Police say officers responded to to a shooting call in the 500 block of Crenshaw Circle at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A man was found with a gunshot injury.

Police say he is listed in critical condition at Baptist Medical Center.

Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jalen De’Shawn Stafford, who was arrested later that day.

Stafford is charged with first-degree assault and placed in the Macon County Jail to wait for bond.

The investigation in ongoing and authorities are working to find anyone else who was involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You can also contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers anonymously at 334-215-STOP.

