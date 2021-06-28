Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Sunday Tuskegee shooting

Jalen De’Shawn Stafford s charged with assault in connection to a shooting from June 27, 2021.
Jalen De’Shawn Stafford s charged with assault in connection to a shooting from June 27, 2021.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday.

Police say officers responded to to a shooting call in the 500 block of Crenshaw Circle at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A man was found with a gunshot injury.

Police say he is listed in critical condition at Baptist Medical Center.

Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jalen De’Shawn Stafford, who was arrested later that day.

Stafford is charged with first-degree assault and placed in the Macon County Jail to wait for bond.

The investigation in ongoing and authorities are working to find anyone else who was involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You can also contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers anonymously at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool
17-year-old Dana Norman killed in 1-65 crash.
Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal I-65 wreck
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Carlos Brown is the owner of "Brown's Birds."
Montgomery high school student creates bird farm
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal

Latest News

Rain chances increase after Tuesday
Tropical Storm Danny heads for the East Coast
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
‘Celebration of Life’ to be held for 8 children killed in Butler County crash
Selma, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Selma to hold Fourth of July and bicentennial celebration
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq