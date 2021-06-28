Advertise
Sylacauga man dies after he was wounded in the stomach

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in Sylacauga on Sunday, June 27.

Sylacauga police were dispatched to the area of Goodwater Highway (Co. Rd. 511) and Peavy Hill at 1:00 PM in reference to a person lying in the roadway on Goodwater Highway. Officers arrived on the scene to find 34-year-old Kevin Deshawn Chatman, of Sylacauga, suffering from a wound to his stomach.

Sylacauga Ambulance arrived on the scene and transported Chatman to Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room. Chatman was taken into surgery to try and save his life but he died at 8:00 p.m.

Investigators from the Sylacauga Police Department along with agents from the Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force are actively working this case.

Chief Kelley B. Johnson said, “SPD urges anyone with information about this case to come forward and help us take a killer off our streets.”

If you have any information contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division @ 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

