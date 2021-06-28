‘Time to go home’ says Speaker McCutcheon; No fifth term plans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon confirmed Monday that he will not seek another term in office when his current one ends in 2022, saying “after four terms it’s time to go home.”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of District 25 in the House and the citizens of the State of Alabama as speaker,” McCutcheon said, adding that the sole reason his political career is ending is because he wants to spend more time with his family and do some traveling with his wife, Deb.

“My health is good, and the time is right to step down,” the Republican leader explained.

First elected to the House in 2006, McCutcheon has served in various roles, including a four-year stint as House Rules Committee chairman from 2012-2016.

McCutcheon was thrust into the powerful speaker’s position in 2016 following the conviction and removal from office of Mike Hubbard and was reelected in 2019.

“It was a difficult time to say the least,” the speaker admitted, looking back at a time when he said the public’s confidence in state government had been shaken by the expulsion of Hubbard and the impeachment of then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

“With prayer, strong leadership, and a positive spirit we made it,” he stated.

The speaker said he was most proud of his work with all members of the House says he has “nothing but respect and admiration for every member” and that though there have been political disagreements, “it was never personal, and I will treasure my days in the House for the rest of my life.”

He pointed to improved taxpayer accountability, better job opportunities, infrastructure improvements, balanced state budgets, and a pro-business environment among his accomplishments in office.

