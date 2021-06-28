Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘Time to go home’ says Speaker McCutcheon; No fifth term plans

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon confirmed Monday that he will not seek another term in...
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon confirmed Monday that he will not seek another term in office when his current one ends in 2022.(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon confirmed Monday that he will not seek another term in office when his current one ends in 2022, saying “after four terms it’s time to go home.”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of District 25 in the House and the citizens of the State of Alabama as speaker,” McCutcheon said, adding that the sole reason his political career is ending is because he wants to spend more time with his family and do some traveling with his wife, Deb.

“My health is good, and the time is right to step down,” the Republican leader explained.

First elected to the House in 2006, McCutcheon has served in various roles, including a four-year stint as House Rules Committee chairman from 2012-2016.

McCutcheon was thrust into the powerful speaker’s position in 2016 following the conviction and removal from office of Mike Hubbard and was reelected in 2019.

“It was a difficult time to say the least,” the speaker admitted, looking back at a time when he said the public’s confidence in state government had been shaken by the expulsion of Hubbard and the impeachment of then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

“With prayer, strong leadership, and a positive spirit we made it,” he stated.

The speaker said he was most proud of his work with all members of the House says he has “nothing but respect and admiration for every member” and that though there have been political disagreements, “it was never personal, and I will treasure my days in the House for the rest of my life.”

He pointed to improved taxpayer accountability, better job opportunities, infrastructure improvements, balanced state budgets, and a pro-business environment among his accomplishments in office.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool
17-year-old Dana Norman killed in 1-65 crash.
Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal I-65 wreck
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Carlos Brown is the owner of "Brown's Birds."
Montgomery high school student creates bird farm
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal

Latest News

Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property...
State Rep. Will Dismukes reacts after indictment on theft charges
Sonny Callahan headshot, as US Representative of Alabama, photo
Former Alabama congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
Suspended Lee Co. District Attorney removed from office