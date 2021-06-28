Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors

FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trump Organization lawyers are expected to meet with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office Monday in an effort to talk them out of pursuing criminal charges.

The in-person meeting follows a virtual conference last week about the district attorney’s pending criminal charges, according to sources familiar with the matter.

New York prosecutors told Trump lawyers the criminal charges could be filed against the organization as early as this week.

An attorney for the Trump Organization told CNN that so far prosecutors have not been receptive to arguments to dismiss the case.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is also expected to be charged for improper tax-free compensation and benefits he received.

There is no indication at this point that former President Donald Trump or members of his family will be charged, but the case could lay the groundwork for that later.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy fell into a pool and drowned in Opp Saturday morning, according to Opp police.
2-year-old drowns in south Alabama pool
17-year-old Dana Norman killed in 1-65 crash.
Funeral service to be held for Madison County teen killed in fatal I-65 wreck
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Carlos Brown is the owner of "Brown's Birds."
Montgomery high school student creates bird farm
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal
Lee County residents react to former DA’s plea deal

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Multiple all-time record highs were broken and even shattered on Sunday in Washington and Oregon.
Unprecedented, record-shattering heat in the Pacific Northwest
June is Men’s Health Month dedicated to enriching health and wellness for men.
Men’s Health Month encourages men to pay attention to health issues
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah