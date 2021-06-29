Police seek Ala. cemetery shooting suspect accused of killing 1, injuring 3

FORT DEPOSIT, Ala. (WSFA) - There are major developments in a quadruple shooting that killed one at a cemetery in south Alabama over the weekend. Police say they now know who they’re looking for and how this individual is allegedly connected to the shootings.

At Fort Deposit Town Hall Tuesday, authorities released a photo of the man they’re looking for. He’s 40-year old Jerald Little.

Jerald Little is being sought by Fort Deposit police for shooting four people at a funeral, killing one. (Source: Fort Deposit)

“It’s just sad, you know, because you got this family already grieving at one loved one,” said Sgt. Randall Johnson of the Ft. Deposit Police Department.

Witnesses say Little opened fire at the Fort Deposit Cemetery, located about 40 miles south of Montgomery, Saturday afternoon during the burial service of his step-uncle, James Gipson, who recently died of cancer.

Shots rang out at the funeral for James Gipson, who was being remembered in a Fort Deposit cemetery.

Four people were shot; Gipson’s brother, Jerry Lee Gipson, died in the cemetery grounds.

Jerry Lee Gipson was fatal shot while attending a funeral in a Fort Deposit cemetery. Three others were injured.

The remaining three victims are expected to recover.

“No, not one idea what that motive was,” said Sgt. Johnson.

Authorities say Little had actually attended the funeral service at the municipal complex but was escorted out for being rude. He showed up later at the cemetery with loud music blaring just as mourners were about to lower their loved one’s casket into the ground.

Fort Deposit police say witnesses tell them Little was not alone in the vehicle, a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, but their primary search for now is Little. Little allegedly began firing into the crowd of about 60 after he was asked by one of mourners to turn down the vehicle’s music.

“I would like the citizens know that Ft. Deposit Police Department, as well as the sheriff’s department along with other agencies, are doing the best they can to get this resolved,” said Ft. Deposit Mayor Jacqulyn Davison-Boone.

Police said Little had just been released from a state prison. Court records show he served time for first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

If he’s caught, Little will face a minimum of four charges; one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

“We’re getting pretty close,” said Sgt. Johnson.

The search is on for the suspect while the Gipson family prepares for another burial this weekend in the same cemetery.

