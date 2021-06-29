‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas J. Davis, 32, was involved in a chase and manhunt with agencies from Florida and Alabama. During the manhunt, Davis stole a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 truck in Jackson County, Florida and traveled into Covington County.

Barbour Sheriff’s Office says Davis later abandoned the truck and stole a GMC Yukon in Florala. He then traveled to Andalusia where he stole a 2004 Ford Mustang convertible, license plate number 23CF949.

Davis was last seen on Highway 84 traveling towards Opp, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Davis is reported to be armed and dangerous with “zero reservations about taking someone’s life.”

If anyone has information on Davis’ whereabouts, notify the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 334-775-3434.

