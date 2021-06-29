Covington County man dead after Pike County crash

PIKE COUNT, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Don Edward Penton, 31 of Florala, was traveling south on U.S. 231 in a 2007 Chevy Silverado. The Silverado struck the rear end of a 2010 Volvo XC70 and, as a result, Penton lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and overturned.

ALEA says Penton was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 2:39 p.m., nine miles north of the Troy city limits.

