Former UA Women’s golfer will play in 2021 Olympic games

Stephanie Meadow (Source: University of Alabama Athletics Department)

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former University of Alabama women’s golfer and current Northern Irish professional golfer Stephanie Meadow will represent Ireland at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, August 4-7.

Meadow was selected as one of 60 women’s golfers to make the Olympic Games field. It marks her second instance representing Ireland on this stage, making her debut at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

A native of Jordanstown, Northern Ireland, Meadow was a four-year letterwinner at Alabama (2010-14). She currently ranks fourth in career rounds of even or under par, accomplishing that feat on 73 occasions during her time at the Capstone.

Meadow anchored the Alabama women’s golf program during her junior and season seasons, ranking second in the nation in scoring average at the end of each of those seasons (71.24 in 2012-13, 71.22 in 2013-14). She was also named back-to-back Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year during that span.

She made her professional debut in 2014 at the women’s U.S Open where she finished tied for third.

Former UA golfer Justin Thomas was recently named to the men’s Olympic team.

