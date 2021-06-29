Advertise
Inmate assaulted at Bullock Correction Facility dies of injuries

Edwin Brazil, 40, was serving a 35-year sentence for first-degree robbery when he was attacked by another inmate.
Edwin Brazil, 40, was serving a 35-year sentence for first-degree robbery when he was attacked by another inmate.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed a prisoner who was serving time at Bullock Correctional Facility has died following an inmate-on-inmate assault in mid-June.

Edwin Brazil, 40, was serving a 35-year sentence for first-degree robbery when he was attacked by another inmate.

His injuries required transfer to an area hospital for treatment, but ADOC said he died from his injuries on June 22.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further detail at this time,” the ADOC said in a statement. “However, more information will be available upon the conclusion of our investigation.”

The ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division’s (LESD) investigation into the incident is ongoing.

