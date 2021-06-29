Man injured, property damaged in Tuesday morning shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in Montgomery Tuesday left a man injured, and a building with damage, police confirmed.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 2700 block of Highland Avenue after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

Coleman says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A property in the area was damaged by gunfire, Coleman added, but there were no other injuries.

