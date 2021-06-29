Advertise
New developments announced for Andalusia’s Prestwood Building

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDALUDIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Andalusia announced plans to develop the historic downtown Prestwood Building in partnership with CDG Engineers & Associates, Big Mike’s Steakhouse and Town and Country Boutique.

The building, which dates back to the late 1800s, is located on the west side of the court square. The building has been vacant for years before these businesses announced plans to move in.

CDG, which was first established in Andalusia nearly 75 years ago, will develop the top floor to host its corporate and Andalusia employees.

Big Mike’s, which currently has steak and seafood restaurants throughout Alabama, plans to launch a new concept featuring pizzas, salads, and wings. The new restaurant, Luie’s, will occupy the south side of the ground floor. It is expected to also have outdoor dining.

Town and Country Boutique currently is located on the bypass and will return to its roots. The boutique, which celebrates 70 years this year, began operations on the square in 1951. Current owner Terri Jones Proctor plans to expand current offerings when the boutique moves to the north side of the ground floor.

The construction projects are expected to take about a year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

