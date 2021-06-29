Advertise
Police: Pedestrian killed in Sunday night hit-and-run in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a hit-and-run Sunday night left a pedestrian dead.

Police say they responded to Vaughn Road and Watchman Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A police spokeswoman said the call concerned a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Capt. Saba Coleman said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify him.

Coleman said the vehicle left the scene.

No arrests have been made yet.

