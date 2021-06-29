Rain and thunderstorm chances going up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Alabama early this morning, bringing some rain along for the ride. This is mainly for those north of I-85 through mid-morning at the latest.

Partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and thunderstorms for your Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be partly cloudy by later in the morning for everyone with temperatures heading for the low 90s. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the early evening hours, but coverage will be minimal.

Rain chances take a pretty big jump on Wednesday up to 50%, which is certainly higher than normal for late June in Central Alabama.

Rain chances for the next 5 days. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain or storm all day, but the chance of seeing rain is higher than a typical summertime day. Highs will again push into the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s.

A dip back to 40% is expected for Thursday’s rain and thunderstorm chances, but an approaching front from the north will send that number right back up by Friday.

A cold front will likely bring high rain chances Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The exact details regarding the front will dictate our rain chances for the holiday weekend, and forecast models are exhibiting a good deal of disagreement as of this morning.

As a result, we would not worry about canceling outdoor plans at all, but we would ensure backup plans are incorporated for your Fourth of July weekend. That’s for Saturday and Sunday.

Peak heat index temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

For Friday, we are pretty confident in high rain and thunderstorm chances up around 60%. That may be the closest to a washout we get this time of year.

With the higher than normal summertime rain chances this weekend into early next week, high temperatures will likely be capped in the lower and middle 80s for most of us. It will continue staying steamy and muggy, though.

The holiday weekend will have some rain and thunderstorms, especially Friday and Saturday as it looks now. (WSFA 12 News)

