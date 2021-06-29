River Region events celebrating Fourth of July start Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Events are taking place across the River Region starting Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.

THURSDAY

Pike Road: The Town of Pike Road invites the community to Summerfest, a family-friendly fireworks show at Rolling Hills Park and Cottonwood Golf Club, off Trotman Road. There will be family-friendly events, including a blow-up slide, bounce castle, and patriotic photo booth. Parking will begin at 6 p.m.

Fort Payne: Enjoy live music, vendors and fireworks at the Fort Payne Sports Complex from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Boys in the Band will provide musical entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.

Orange Beach: Freedom rings a few days early for the annual Pepsi Beach Ball Drop in sunny Orange Beach. Be there from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. when 5,000 beach balls fall from the sky. The youngest eventgoers can enjoy a designated area for ages 5 and under for the ball drop. Choose from dozens of family-friendly activities including a surf simulator, bouncy house, bubble zone, face painting and appearances by Uncle Sam, Lady Liberty and other special characters. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. followed by the SPECTRA Laser Light Experience. Admission and parking are free. Camel rides and face painting are additional.

FRIDAY

Montgomery: The city of Montgomery’s Department of Cultural Affairs will host the Montgomery Independence Day Celebration at the Union Train Station from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature performances that range from Broadway to Beale Street and from battlefields to campgrounds. Alabama State University’s BFA Dance Program and the Montgomery Ballet will also take the stage. The popular “Bama Bud” beer garden returns this year and 10 unique food trucks for patrons to enjoy. The splash pad will be open, and the City will set up bounce houses and various activities for youth to enjoy.

The night will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza over the Alabama River. Chairs and blankets are welcome, but outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Foley: Celebrate a long weekend and Independence Day at OWA with a day of family-friendly activities and live entertainment along with a large firework display. The pyrotechnics can be seen throughout the property and are synchronized with a spirited patriotic soundtrack. New for 2021 is their patriotic walking parade, led by a 70-piece marching band. Other entertainment includes live music from Southern Approach and the Troy Laz Band. This is event is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY

Montgomery Biscuits: The Biscuits are home for Independence Day Weekend with MAX Fireworks on Saturday and Sunday. Bring your whole family out to celebrate America’s birthday with baseball, hot dogs, and the MAX Fireworks Show.

Wetumpka: The city of Wetumpka and Wind Creek have partnered to offer a Fourth of July fireworks show at Gold Star Park. The event is set to include live music by Slim and the Soulful Saints from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the fireworks showing at 8:30 p.m.

There will be food, fun activities for children, and SnoBiz Wetumpka is attending. The vendors include Kids Toys by Irma, Face Painting and Glow Cotton Candy by Sweet Cheeks and Treats, and food by Drive-by Tacos and Smokeshack BBQ.

Prattville:

Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 12 noon, in the Grove on Doster Road

Lion’s Club Barbecue, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pratt Park

Splash pad hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Independence Day parade, 9 a.m. in Downtown Prattville

Pratt pool hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Concert featuring ‘Souled Out Groove’ from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pratt Park Amphitheatre

SUNDAY

Prattville:

Splash pad hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pratt pool hours from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fireworks, at dark, at the Homeplace Clocktower.

Alex City: Russell Marine Boat Parade to be held at the Kowaliga Marina in Alex City. Boat owners and enthusiasts can decorate their watercraft and parade from the marina to Children’s Harbor. Registered boats will compete for top honors and prizes in Largest Flag, Most Patriotic, Most Creative, and Best Crew.

Lake Martin: Fireworks and Concert to be held. Community members can come to the grassy lawn at The AMP for fun and fabulous music. The Bank Walkers and Sweet Tea Trio will provide the soundtrack to the night of festivities.

Selma: Selma will host a Stars & Stripes Fourth of July and Bicentennial Celebration. The event will take place at Riverfront Park beginning at 4 p.m. and running until dusk. Festivities will kick off with a Stars & Stripes Honor Parade, which will honor all first responders, emergency personnel, essential workers and medical professionals.

Following the parade, the city will host the “Opening of Villages” where those in the food, arts, health and small business owners and entrepreneurs can display their talents. After the villages open, a splash pad will be available for children ages three to 10. Then at 6 p.m., a bicentennial concert will be held.

The night will end with a “Red, White and Boom” firework show. City officials say fireworks used inside city limits, other than the city’s own show, will not be allowed.

