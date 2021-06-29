Suspect sought after Montgomery business robbery

Advertise
Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a business Tuesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a business Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called around 7:40 a.m. to the 700 block of South Perry Street after a report of a business robbery. At the scene, a complainant told officers a suspect came into the business, pulled out a weapon and demanded property.

Afterward, the complainant said the suspect left the business.

A WSFA 12 News photographer found several officers at the Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of Arba and Perry Street.

No arrests have been made and information about a potential suspect has not been released.

