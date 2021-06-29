Suspect wanted in Montgomery package thefts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for package theft.

According to CrimeStoppers, MPD investigators were called around 3:38 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 3400 block of Vaughn Road.

When they arrived, officers talked with a homeowner who says the suspect took a package from their front door. The suspect and vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Police say this car was used during the thefts. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

Investigators also obtained additional videos that depict the same suspect committing another package theft from another home.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

