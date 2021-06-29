Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Montgomery package thefts

Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for a package theft.
Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for a package theft.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for package theft.

According to CrimeStoppers, MPD investigators were called around 3:38 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 3400 block of Vaughn Road.

When they arrived, officers talked with a homeowner who says the suspect took a package from their front door. The suspect and vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Police say this car was used during the thefts.
Police say this car was used during the thefts.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
Police say this car was used during the thefts.
Police say this car was used during the thefts.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

Investigators also obtained additional videos that depict the same suspect committing another package theft from another home.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Police: Pedestrian killed in Sunday night hit-and-run in Montgomery
he Selma Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after finding a man shot to...
Man, 18, shot to death in Selma
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon confirmed Monday that he will not seek another term in...
‘Time to go home’ says Speaker McCutcheon; No fifth term plans
Demuntra Murphy is charged with assault in connection to a shooting from on June 25, 2021.
Suspect arrested in Friday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Events are taking place across the River Region starting Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.
River Region events celebrating Fourth of July start Thursday
A higher rain and storm chance arrives for Wednesday.
Rain and thunderstorm chances going up
At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get...
United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse