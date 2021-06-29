Urgent search underway for Montgomery man missing since June 23

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are putting out an urgent request for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Christopher Harris was last seen by his case worker with Montgomery Area Mental Health on Wednesday, June 23.

After a verbal altercation with his case worker, Harris left in an unknown direction and has not been seen since. He has medical conditions that may impair his judgement.

Harris, 43, is 5′6″ and weighs approximately 185 lbs. He was last seen in the 1300 block of the Eastern Boulevard wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on this man’s location, call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

