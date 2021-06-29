Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Urgent search underway for Montgomery man missing since June 23

Christopher Harris has not been seen since June 23 in Montgomery.
Christopher Harris has not been seen since June 23 in Montgomery.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are putting out an urgent request for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Christopher Harris was last seen by his case worker with Montgomery Area Mental Health on Wednesday, June 23.

After a verbal altercation with his case worker, Harris left in an unknown direction and has not been seen since. He has medical conditions that may impair his judgement.

Harris, 43, is 5′6″ and weighs approximately 185 lbs. He was last seen in the 1300 block of the Eastern Boulevard wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on this man’s location, call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
ADPH said Carlitos Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road was closed after a June 22 inspection and...
Montgomery restaurant closed after 49 on health score
Police: Pedestrian killed in Sunday night hit-and-run in Montgomery
he Selma Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after finding a man shot to...
Man, 18, shot to death in Selma
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon confirmed Monday that he will not seek another term in...
‘Time to go home’ says Speaker McCutcheon; No fifth term plans

Latest News

safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
The city of Andalusia announced plans to develop the historic downtown Prestwood Building.
New developments announced for Andalusia’s Prestwood Building
Watching rain chances climb now through Friday, but we could trend a bit direr by the weekend...
Rain and thunderstorm chances going up
Plans announced for Prestwood Building developments
Plans announced for Prestwood Building developments