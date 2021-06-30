Advertise
‘Armed and dangerous’ Montgomery shooting suspect sought

Cleophus Tolliver is wanted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Cleophus Tolliver is wanted on a charge of second-degree assault.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted in a Montgomery shooting investigation.

Cleophus Tolliver, 41, is wanted on a charge of second-degree assault from a June 1 shooting in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue. Authorities say Tolliver shot the victim twice and fled the scene.

“Cleophus Tolliver is considered Armed and Dangerous,” the news release states.

Tolliver is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds. He may be driving a brown or gold older model Jeep Cherokee.

Any information on his whereabouts should go to police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force’s number is 334-531-5681.

