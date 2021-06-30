‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers and the Millbrook Police Department are looking for a suspect wanted on multiple charges.

Police say Ana Maria Brooks, 24, is wanted on burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief charges.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 170 pounds.

Police say Brooks broke into a home in the 3000 block of Gober Road on June 11. The victim said Brooks damaged various items and stole a firearm and a vehicle that was parked outside.

The vehicle was later recovered.

Any information on her whereabouts should be reported to the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

A media alert said “due to the nature of the reported crimes Ana Maria Brooks should be considered Armed and Dangerous.”

