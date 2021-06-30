Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The adult male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery police say it is currently a death investigation.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
ADPH said Carlito’s Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road has reopened with a health score of 85.
Montgomery restaurant reopens with new health score
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt
Police: Pedestrian killed in Sunday night hit-and-run in Montgomery
Christopher Harris has not been seen since June 23 in Montgomery.
Urgent search underway for Montgomery man missing since June 23

Latest News

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
safds
Florida officials seek federal help with building collapse, death toll at 12
ASU holds high school football prospect camp
ASU holds high school football prospect camp
Police seek Alabama cemetery shooting suspect who injured 3, killed 1
Police seek Ala. cemetery shooting suspect accused of killing 1, injuring 3