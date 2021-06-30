Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The adult male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery police say it is currently a death investigation.
No other information was released.
