Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Montgomery.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The adult male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery police say it is currently a death investigation.

No other information was released.

