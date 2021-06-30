Delays after crash on I-85 NB near Chantilly

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays for motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Chantilly.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

Montgomery police say the crash involves an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. There are no injuries.

Traffic maps show a significant backup in the area.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and consider taking an alternate route.

