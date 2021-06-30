Kansas man killed in crash near Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a crash in Chilton County Tuesday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the wreck happened before 8 p.m., seven miles west of Clanton on Alabama 22, when a 2006 Pontiac G6 crossed the center line and collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Pontiac, John Glasgow III, 32, of Wamego, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

