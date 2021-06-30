Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery Public Schools raising pay for summer school teachers

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Teachers in Montgomery Public Schools working this summer will get a bump in pay.

“We wanted to make sure that we can entice enough teachers to work with us during the summer,” MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said.

MPS has increased their wages from $25 to $50 an hour.

This was done because they needed more teachers to help with the increase of students this summer.

“We normally would have about 2,500 kids for the summer. So now we’re at about 12,000,” Moore said.

Though summer is not over yet, Moore and the school board are looking ahead to the upcoming school year.

They’re planning to go back to face-to-face learning full time.

“We found that children don’t do as well virtually in most cases as they do face-to-face with a nurturing teacher in that environment,” Moore said.

And they’re taking every measure to keep students and faculty safe.

“We’re going to keep our social distancing, wear masks as much as possible, clean the schools every day, clean the buses, you know, we’re going to continue all those protocols to make sure that we’re safe and that we have some protections in place,” Moore said.

She said that virtual learning will be used on an as-needed basis.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
ADPH said Carlito’s Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road has reopened with a health score of 85.
Montgomery restaurant reopens with new health score
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt
Police: Pedestrian killed in Sunday night hit-and-run in Montgomery
Christopher Harris has not been seen since June 23 in Montgomery.
Urgent search underway for Montgomery man missing since June 23

Latest News

MPS gives pay raise to summer school teachers
MPS gives pay raise to summer school teachers
Mentors of Montgomery holds first graduation
Mentors of Montgomery holds first graduation
Woman sought by Millbrook police
Woman sought by Millbrook police
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting