Montgomery Public Schools raising pay for summer school teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Teachers in Montgomery Public Schools working this summer will get a bump in pay.

“We wanted to make sure that we can entice enough teachers to work with us during the summer,” MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said.

MPS has increased their wages from $25 to $50 an hour.

This was done because they needed more teachers to help with the increase of students this summer.

“We normally would have about 2,500 kids for the summer. So now we’re at about 12,000,” Moore said.

Though summer is not over yet, Moore and the school board are looking ahead to the upcoming school year.

They’re planning to go back to face-to-face learning full time.

“We found that children don’t do as well virtually in most cases as they do face-to-face with a nurturing teacher in that environment,” Moore said.

And they’re taking every measure to keep students and faculty safe.

“We’re going to keep our social distancing, wear masks as much as possible, clean the schools every day, clean the buses, you know, we’re going to continue all those protocols to make sure that we’re safe and that we have some protections in place,” Moore said.

She said that virtual learning will be used on an as-needed basis.

