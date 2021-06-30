Montgomery Public Schools reopening magnet applications
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will be accepting new applications to the magnet program.
The application process will start July 1 and end at 5 p.m. July 15.
Interested applicants may visit http://www.mps.k12.al.us/for_parents/magnet_schools for more information.
MPS says they have exhausted all of its waiting lists, and available slots are at the following schools:
- Carver Elementary Arts and Magnet - Grade K
- MacMillan International Academy for Humanities, Communications, and Technology - Grades K, 4, 5
- Brewbaker Technology Magnet - Grade 10
- Booker T. Washington Magnet - Grades 9, 10, 11
- Loveless Academic Magnet Program - Grades 9, 10
