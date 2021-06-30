Police: Montgomery shooting leads to vehicle crash into building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they responded to a shooting call in the area of Early Street and E. D. Nixon Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said officers found a juvenile female with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Capt. Saba Colman said as a result of the shooting, the victim’s vehicle crashed into an unoccupied building in the 300 block of Early Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

