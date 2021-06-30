Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
ADPH said Carlito’s Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road has reopened with a health score of 85.
Montgomery restaurant reopens with new health score
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt
Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police

Latest News

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees
Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and last through the evening.
Scattered showers and storms for now, weekend looking drier
Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Thursday that more...
More bodies, spaces found in condo collapse, rescue official says
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
Crowded roadways predicted ahead of July 4th weekend
Crowded roadways predicted ahead of July 4th weekend