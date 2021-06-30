Scattered showers and storms for now, weekend looking drier

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances will take a jump today from what we saw yesterday. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms from mid-afternoon through roughly midnight.

Rain and thunderstorm chances over the next 5 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage will be a bit above normal around 50%, and may actually peak around dinnertime. Highs will still get to 90 degrees with very muggy conditions continuing.

A dip back to 40% rain and storm coverage is expected for Thursday with highs around 90 once again. An approaching cold front from the north will send our rain chances right back up -- way up.

Rain and storm coverage will be high Friday into Friday night ahead of a cold front. (WSFA 12 News)

Forecast models are in better agreement on how this front will wind up behaving. The result is an increase in our confidence for Friday, Saturday and Sunday...

For Friday, we are very confident in high rain and thunderstorm chances up around 80%, which is exceptionally high for this time of year. There will be rain and some thunderstorms from start to finish on Friday, but there will be breaks for most of us.

The holiday weekend looks drier than what was once thought...except Friday. Friday will be wet. (WSFA 12 News)

The front will likely hang out in far southern Alabama to perhaps the I-10 corridor over the weekend. This will take the high-end moisture with it, giving way to a mainly dry holiday weekend forecast for most of our area.

We’ve dropped Saturday’s rain chances to 30% unless you’re in South Alabama. That’s where coverage will be just a touch higher. For the Fourth of July, rain chances have been dropped to 20% unless once again...you’re in South Alabama. Expect a slightly higher chance of a few showers and storms there.

It will be very muggy to tropical-like Thursday and Friday with slightly lower humidity this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast heading into next week, but nothing suggests overly high coverage at this point!

As a result of the lower rain and thunderstorm chances this weekend into early next week, highs have been bumped back into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.