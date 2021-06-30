Senate icon Jimmy Holley won’t seek reelection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley (R-Elba) will not seek reelection, ending a public service career that has spanned nearly 50 years.

“Senator Jimmy Holley is an institution in the Alabama Senate, and our body will not be the same without him,” Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Holley has served in the Senate since 1998 and, before that, he spent 20 years in the Alabama House of Representatives.

“Senator Holley’s dedication to his district and to our state is exemplified in his many years of service, and his work to make Alabama a better place has proven him to be a true public servant and a great statesman,” said Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville).

Senator Holley represents Alabama’s 31st district which includes Coffee, Pike, Dale, and Covington counties. His current term ends on November 7, 2022.

