Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Senate icon Jimmy Holley won’t seek reelection

He has served in the Senate since 1998 and, before that, he spent 20 years in the Alabama House of Representatives.
Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.
Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.(Jimmy Holley)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley (R-Elba) will not seek reelection, ending a public service career that has spanned nearly 50 years.

“Senator Jimmy Holley is an institution in the Alabama Senate, and our body will not be the same without him,” Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Holley has served in the Senate since 1998 and, before that, he spent 20 years in the Alabama House of Representatives.

“Senator Holley’s dedication to his district and to our state is exemplified in his many years of service, and his work to make Alabama a better place has proven him to be a true public servant and a great statesman,” said Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville).

Senator Holley represents Alabama’s 31st district which includes Coffee, Pike, Dale, and Covington counties.  His current term ends on November 7, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
ADPH said Carlito’s Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road has reopened with a health score of 85.
Montgomery restaurant reopens with new health score
Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt

Latest News

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans’ records ‘routine’
14-year-old boy killed after go-kart accident in Chilton Co. identified
Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and last through the evening.
Scattered showers and storms for now, weekend looking drier
FILE - This June 7, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails...
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership