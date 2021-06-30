Suspect charged after robbery, Montgomery vehicle break-ins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing felony charges after multiple car break-ins as well as robbery of a victim at gunpoint.

Omarion Taylor, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery and five counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incidents happened on Monday and Tuesday in the 2900 block of Young Farm Place and the 3000 block of Hitching Post Lane.

An arrest affidavit says during one of the incidents, Taylor took a vehicle from a victim at gunpoint.

Taylor was identified as a suspect Tuesday, Coleman added, and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $75,000 bond.

