Suspect charged with sodomy in Montgomery incident

Shaqulle Smith charged with first degree sodomy.
Shaqulle Smith charged with first degree sodomy.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says Shaqulle Smith, 27, is charged with first-degree sodomy.

Smith was identified as the suspect in an incident that happened in February in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue.

The United States Marshals Task Force took Smith into custody Tuesday and placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

Additional details about the incident surrounding the charges have not been released.

