Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing charges after a man was wounded in a Montgomery shooting. Jazmine Chancey, 26, is charged with second-degree assault.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said the charges are related to an incident that took place on June 4 in the 3400 block of Wilmington Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, Chancey shot the victim in the right arm, causing serious injuries.

Chancey was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on Tuesday and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.