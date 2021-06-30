Advertise
World Championship Domino Tournament returns to Andalusia(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Andalusia Rotary Club will welcome domino players from around country for its 45th annual World Championship Domino tournament next week.

The tournament was founded in 1976 and is used as a big fundraiser for the club.

More than a hundred domino players will compete in singles, doubles, and children leagues. The tournament is set for July 9th and 10th at the Kiwanis Community Center building.

More than $20,000 dollars in prize money and trophies will be distributed among the winners.

“The past couple of years, we’ve been able to distribute roughly $50,000 dollars a year among our community to different organizations and charities from throughout the area. So it’s good, it brings tourism from around the country,” said William Alverson, the chairman for the domino tournament.

“There’s no requirements whatsoever. Now the people that do come usually play in their city, they’ll go to Vegas and play in leagues. But we also have local guys that play in their clubs around here that play in our tournament. So we have winner from here and from across the United States,” said Rotary Club member Anna Copeland.

You can still sign up to play. If you’re interested, click here.

