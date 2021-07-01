Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 college athletes in Alabama announce NIL endorsement deals

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden both announced new endorsement deals.

The moves follow the NCAA rule that states starting Thursday, college athletes will be able to earn a compensation for “NIL.” “NIL” is shorthand for athlete name, image or likeness.

A lot still needs to be worked out, but getting benefits from things like signing autographs, endorsing a product, or jersey sales could now be permissible.

Bo Nix partnered with Milo’s Tea. Traeshon Holden partnered with Yoke Gaming.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
Events are taking place across the River Region starting Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.
2021 Fourth of July celebrations planned across Alabama starting Thursday
“When you’ve got all of the professional organizations, architects, engineers, builders, all of...
New Alabama law worries first responders amid Florida building collapse
Holiday Weekend
Scattered storms today, high rain coverage Friday then a drier weekend
Holiday Weekend Events Forecast
Holiday weekend events forecast