Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey raises $1.2 million for reelection

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has raised $1.2 million in her bid for reelection. Her campaign announced the figure Thursday.

The Republican incumbent’s sizable war chest could deter challengers from either side of the aisle in the 2022 election.

In a bit of saber-rattling, her campaign made the figure known ahead of mandatory election filings.

The 76-year-old governor is the first Republican woman to lead the state. She announced four weeks ago that she’s running for reelection.

She’s touting the state’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, her administration’s investment in infrastructure, and the state’s low unemployment rate.

