Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Auburn city councilman sues city over short-term rentals

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is facing a lawsuit from one of its elected officials over short-term rentals.

City council member for Ward 5, Steven Dixon, has rented a portion of his home on a short-term basis since 2018. On March 16th, the city council approved an ordinance that prohibits the use of short-term non-primary rentals and home stays in several zoning districts including Dixon’s.

Dixon did not participate in the vote, following guidance from the Alabama Ethics Commission.

He requested a business license in an attempt to comply, but in a statement he says the city denied his request.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers

Latest News

Gov. Ivey to announce partnership to improve student literacy
Holiday weekend planner. Saturday and Sunday are looking much better.
Scattered storms today, high rain coverage Friday and a drier weekend
Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year...
Gov. Ivey announces partnership to improve student literacy
Jerald Little was being sought by Fort Deposit police for shooting four people at a funeral,...
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
Montgomery reopens entertainment districts with new provisions
Montgomery reopens entertainment districts with new provisions