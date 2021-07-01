Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Auburn QB Bo Nix, others cash in on NIL deals

By Christina Chambers
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College athletes believe there’s nothing better than getting paid for the use of their name, image, or likeness, (NIL) and Thursday morning at 12:02 a.m., Auburn quarterback Bo Nix didn’t waste any time announcing his sweet deal. The former Pinson Valley football star posted on social media that he partnered with Milo’s Sweet Tea, a drink he’s loved since he was a kid.

“Bo actually reached out to us because he loves our tea and so it made it a natural fit for him, as a fan of Milo’s, but also he’s from Birmingham and we’re in Birmingham,” said Milos Tea Company brand director Alison Pierce.

Pierce didn’t go into details about Nix’s contract or how much he’s getting paid. He is just one of several local athletes taking advantage of the new NIL law in Alabama. Alabama cornerback and former Pinson Valley football player Kool-Aid McKinstry announced a deal with Skybox Sports and will soon begin selling a non-fungible token for $750.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who released a statement Thursday afternoon, said he supports athletes, but he’s worried about there not being a uniform rule nationwide. As for several social media app companies like Display, every athlete can make money.

“Everybody has the opportunity to make money. It’s not going to just impact the life of super stars but its going to impact every single life of a college athlete in the United States,” said Chris Emme, Chief Officer of Revenue for Display.

The NCAA approved temporary NIL policies Wednesday, but they’re currently working on permanent legislation with congress.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
Jerald Little was being sought by Fort Deposit police for shooting four people at a funeral,...
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Randy Ragsdale is Faulkner's new associate head coach.
Faulkner adds former Trinity Presbyterian coach to football staff
Belinda White will compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Former Troy softball player making Olympic debut for Australia
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation
College athletes can now make money off name, image, likeness
College athletes can now make money off name, image, likeness