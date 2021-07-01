Auburn QB Bo Nix, others cash in on NIL deals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College athletes believe there’s nothing better than getting paid for the use of their name, image, or likeness, (NIL) and Thursday morning at 12:02 a.m., Auburn quarterback Bo Nix didn’t waste any time announcing his sweet deal. The former Pinson Valley football star posted on social media that he partnered with Milo’s Sweet Tea, a drink he’s loved since he was a kid.

“Bo actually reached out to us because he loves our tea and so it made it a natural fit for him, as a fan of Milo’s, but also he’s from Birmingham and we’re in Birmingham,” said Milos Tea Company brand director Alison Pierce.

Pierce didn’t go into details about Nix’s contract or how much he’s getting paid. He is just one of several local athletes taking advantage of the new NIL law in Alabama. Alabama cornerback and former Pinson Valley football player Kool-Aid McKinstry announced a deal with Skybox Sports and will soon begin selling a non-fungible token for $750.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who released a statement Thursday afternoon, said he supports athletes, but he’s worried about there not being a uniform rule nationwide. As for several social media app companies like Display, every athlete can make money.

“Everybody has the opportunity to make money. It’s not going to just impact the life of super stars but its going to impact every single life of a college athlete in the United States,” said Chris Emme, Chief Officer of Revenue for Display.

The NCAA approved temporary NIL policies Wednesday, but they’re currently working on permanent legislation with congress.

