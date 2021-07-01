Capitol riot suspects seeking to dismiss some charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Capitol Riot suspects that are charged in a conspiracy case are seeking to dismiss some of the charges they face. That includes a suspected Oathkeeper from north Alabama named Joshua James.

James was indicted along with 15 others in an alleged conspiracy to interfere with the certification of the Electoral College following the 2020 Presidential election.

Notably, one of the people indicted in this particular Capitol Riot case, Graydon Young, has already pleaded guilty and pledged to cooperate with prosecutors.

Young pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, he hasn’t been sentenced for his involvement in the Capitol Riot but could face multiple years in prison.

The charges that Young pleaded guilty to are some of the ones that his alleged accomplices are seeking to have dismissed.

Joshua James and other defendants, are attempting to argue that the election certification doesn’t actually count as an “official proceeding.”

Joshua James inside the Capitol on January 6 (waff)

The motion to dismiss those charges was originally filed by another alleged conspirator, Thomas Caldwell. Joshua James has filed to join that motion to dismiss.

Caldwell’s attorney is arguing that the word “proceeding” is key in the definition of an “official proceeding.”

According to the motion to dismiss, “proceeding” should be interpreted in the legal sense, and that election certification is a ministerial duty of congress and not a judicial function. The motion argues that an “official proceeding” must be judicial in nature even in Congress.

The motion seeks to dismiss count 1 of the indictment which is a conspiracy charge against all of the defendants in this specific case.

The conspiracy outlined in count 1 is: “commit an offense against the United States, namely, to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, the Certification of the Electoral College vote, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(2).”

The argument here is essential that if the Electoral College vote is not an “official proceeding” there can be no conspiracy.

James and Caldwell are also asking the court to dismiss count 2 of the indictment, which is Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, the arguments there mirror the ones described above.

Caldwell is also asking for the dismissal of counts 4 and 9 in the indictment, James has not requested to join that part of Caldwell’s motion to dismiss.

James’ attorneys have filed some separate motions in the case relating to other charges facing James.

Count 8 of the indictment alleges that James assaulted or interfered with Metro D.C. Police, James is seeking to either have that charge dismissed or to have the officers he’s accused of interfering with named.

Count 13 of the indictment deals with evidence that James is accused of tampering with. Specifically, messages on an app called Signal. That charge alleges that James deleted and directed others to delete messages from that app and obstructed record or document used in an official proceeding, specifically an FBI investigation and a Grand Jury investigation.

James’ attorney argues that an FBI investigation is not an official proceeding and that wording about the FBI investigation should be removed from his indictment. James admits that a grand jury investigation is an official proceeding in documents, but asks that information about the specific grand jury investigation be released to his defense team.

James is still facing the following charges, according to his latest indictment:

Conspiracy

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Restricted building or grounds

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Tampering with documents or proceedings

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.