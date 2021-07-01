Donations top $540K after 8 from Alabama girls ranch killed in crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fundraiser started in the wake of a tragedy that claimed 10 lives, including eight children connected to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, has topped more than a half-million dollars.

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to pay funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counseling for others had raised about $542,000.

The site reports the money has come through nearly 7,000 donations, mostly from people giving between $5 and $100. One donation, made anonymously, is in the amount of $10,000 while at least two others are for $5,000 each.

The crash that prompted the massive donation effort happened on June 19 along a stretch of Interstate 65 in Butler County, about 40 miles south of Montgomery.

The eight victims connected to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch were returning from a Gulf Shores trip when the fiery, 17-vehicle pile happened. They ranged in age from 3 to 17.

Another GoFundMe account was set up for two victims killed in another vehicle, 29-year-old Cody Fox, of Tennessee, and his 9-month-old daughter, Ariana Fox. That fundraiser had more than $30,000 at last check.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

