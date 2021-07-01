Advertise
Donations top $540K after 8 from Alabama girls ranch killed in crash

The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama...
The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama Sheriff's Girls Ranch which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, resulting in eight people in the van perishing.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fundraiser started in the wake of a tragedy that claimed 10 lives, including eight children connected to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, has topped more than a half-million dollars.

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to pay funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counseling for others had raised about $542,000.

The site reports the money has come through nearly 7,000 donations, mostly from people giving between $5 and $100. One donation, made anonymously, is in the amount of $10,000 while at least two others are for $5,000 each.

The crash that prompted the massive donation effort happened on June 19 along a stretch of Interstate 65 in Butler County, about 40 miles south of Montgomery.

The eight victims connected to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch were returning from a Gulf Shores trip when the fiery, 17-vehicle pile happened. They ranged in age from 3 to 17.

Another GoFundMe account was set up for two victims killed in another vehicle, 29-year-old Cody Fox, of Tennessee, and his 9-month-old daughter, Ariana Fox. That fundraiser had more than $30,000 at last check.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

