Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Former Decatur teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students

Former Decatur teacher Carrie Witt
Former Decatur teacher Carrie Witt(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for having sex with students.

Witt was originally arrested in 2016 on two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. She pleaded guilty to violating Alabama’s school employee sex law in March of 2021.

RELATED: Former Decatur teacher pleads guilty to sex act with student

She was sentenced to 10 split years meaning she will serve three of those years with five years of probation.

WAFF’s DeAndria Turner is at the courthouse working to bring you more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates, both online and on-air.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Selma students get lesson in the blues
Selma students get lesson in the blues
Holiday Weekend
Rain likely Friday, weekend forecast trends drier!
The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama...
Donations top $540K after 8 from Alabama girls ranch killed in crash
ATF special agent talks firework safety this holiday weekend
ATF special agent talks firework safety this holiday weekend
Ivey meets 102-year-old WWII veteran
Ivey meets 102-year-old WWII veteran