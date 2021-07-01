Former Troy softball player making Olympic debut for Australia

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has announced that one of its former athletes is making her Olympic debut. for Australia.

Belinda White will compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee announced Thursday.

The Pasadena, Australia native will hit the diamond on July 21 against host nation Japan in the opening round of the Tokyo Games.

White played softball for Troy during the 2010 season, where she anchored Troy’s defense. She started all 56 games behind the dish and recorded a team best fielding percentage (.994).

White batted .209 with six doubles, a home run and 14 RBIs. The righty also collected six stolen bases and drew 10 walks while helping lead the Trojans to the Sun Belt tournament championship game.

White and the rest of the Australian Olympic Team, coined the “Aussie Spirt,” qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 in the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier.

