Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted for a quadruple shooting that killed one at a south Alabama cemetery has been taken into custody.

According to Fort Deposit police, Jerald Little, 40, was captured at the Econo Lodge in Montgomery early Thursday morning.

The fatal shooting happened 40 miles south of Montgomery at a cemetery in Fort Deposit. The service was for his step-uncle, James Gipson, who had died of cancer.

Authorities say Little had attended the funeral service at the municipal complex but was escorted out for being rude. Later, he showed up at the cemetery with loud music blaring just as mourners were about to lower their loved one’s casket into the ground. When asked to turn the music down, an exchange happened, and Little opened fire.

Little faces a minimum of four charges; one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Posted by Lowndes County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 1, 2021

