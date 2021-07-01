Advertise
Fugitive wanted for shooting into occupied building caught at gas station

Roger Dale Whisman, 42, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied building.
Roger Dale Whisman, 42, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied building.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted by the Poarch Creek Indian Tribal Police Department for allegedly shooting into an occupied building has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Roger Dale Whisman, 42, was taken into custody Wednesday around noon after an anonymous tip came in placing him in Montgomery.

Officers found the man at a gas station at Poplar Street and Ann Street, took him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed a hold on him for tribal police.

No details about the alleged incident have been released.

