Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey to announce partnership to improve student literacy

Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year...
Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year anniversary efforting literacy among Alabama’s students.({Source: WBRC})
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey will mark the year anniversary of the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, an effort to improve literacy among students.

During the news conference, set to take place at 10 a.m., Ivey is expected to announce a new partnership to continue efforts of literacy improvement.

WSFA 12 News will have this news conference available to stream online, on Facebook and on our mobile apps.

WATCH: Gov. Ivey to announce partnership to improve student literacy

Ivey will be joined by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper, Alabama Medicaid Agency Commissioner Stephanie Azar and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey initially launched the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative to support Alabama students in achieving reading proficiency by the third grade.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers

Latest News

Gov. Ivey to announce partnership to improve student literacy
Holiday weekend planner. Saturday and Sunday are looking much better.
Scattered storms today, high rain coverage Friday and a drier weekend
Jerald Little was being sought by Fort Deposit police for shooting four people at a funeral,...
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
Montgomery reopens entertainment districts with new provisions
Montgomery reopens entertainment districts with new provisions