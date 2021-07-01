Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Major dairy cooperative closing all its Alabama facilities

A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end...
A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end all its operations in Alabama and parts of Georgia.(Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end all its operations in Alabama and parts of Georgia.

Prairie Farms notified employees at its Birmingham milk plant on Wednesday that the facility, and all its substations and branches across the state, will be closed on July 31.

All employees will be permanently laid off on that date, except for some maintenance crews who will continue working in order to close down each facility. Those workers will be laid off by Aug. 31.

Prairie Farm’s Birmingham area facility is located in Homewood. Substations and other branches affected by the decision are located in Birmingham, Montgomery, Smith Station, Tallassee, Troy, Gadsden, Tuscaloosa and Anniston.

Four Georgia substations/branches are also affected including those in Valdosta, Macon, Tifton, and McDonough.

A company spokesperson was unable to say exactly how many employees will be affected by the layoffs, but said Prairie Farms will offer benefits and severance packages and affected employees are being encouraged to apply for open positions at other company facilities.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has raised $1.2 million in her bid for reelection. Her campaign announced...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey raises $1.2 million for reelection
The inaugural episode of The Rundown is all about Independence Day!
The Rundown: 4th of July Edition
Holiday weekend planner. Saturday and Sunday are looking much better.
Scattered storms today, high rain coverage Friday and a drier weekend
Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year...
Gov. Ivey announces partnership to improve student literacy