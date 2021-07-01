Montgomery reopens entertainment districts with new provisions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery will officially reopen its entertainment districts Thursday but with new provisions.

According to the city, the reopening includes several provisions designed to “enhance” the three entertainment districts. One of these will be the use of plastic cups to help restaurants and bars monitor sales. There will also be more clearly defined boundaries for each district and improved signage.

City officials say this will be the official Montgomery entertainment district logo. ((Source: City of Montgomery))

The Downtown Entertainment District closed in January 2018, no longer allowing people to walk around with open containers of alcohol. Reed then closed the two Cloverdale Entertainment Districts at the start of the pandemic.

Montgomery closed its entertainment districts in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“This will be a work in progress and an ordinance that grows and evolves with the needs of our business community,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “As Montgomery’s tourism and hospitality industries continue bouncing back, we will implement the policies and programs that increase foot traffic, vibrancy and overall quality of place.”

As part of the process for improving the districts, Reed worked with local business owners to craft the new provisions that promote growth, stimulate commerce and enhance safety.

The City also now has an information page to answer frequently asked questions about its entertainment districts: https://www.montgomeryal.gov/PLAY/ENTERTAINMENT-DISTRICTS

