National vaccine campaign features relatives of Tuskegee syphilis study subjects

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A nationwide push to get more Americans vaccinated is focusing on Tuskegee’s past to encourage a safer future. The Ad Council is featuring descendants of those involved in the 1932-1972 U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study to speak directly to those hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Freddie Lee Tyson was one of the 600 Black men recruited as an unknowing test subject. His nephew and former Tuskegee mayor, Omar Neal, was highlighted in the campaign. His chance to set the record straight.

“We want people to know that that study is very different from what’s happening with COVID-19,” Neal said.

“Doing that study, they denied the men penicillin,” Neal said on the treatment for syphilis. “COVID-19 and the vaccine associated with it is providing the remedy. They were denied the remedy.”

The It’s Up To You campaign launched on Wednesday at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 8.8% of those fully vaccinated are Black Americans.

“If you don’t get the vaccine and use Tuskegee as your reason, you’re basically doing to yourself what the government did to those men,” Neal said.

Bernice Frazier with the Macon County Healthcare Authority and COVID-19 task force said its about knowing the proper information.

“What we have found is that a lot of people try to use the experiment that was conducted here at Tuskegee,” Frazier said on people using the study as an excuse not to get vaccinated.

“I think Alabamians need to take a step back and make sure their taking care of themselves and their families,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with preventive care, and you can do that by getting vaccinated.”

Neal said the choice to get vaccinated is especially timely with Independence Day this weekend.

“We’re approaching the Fourth of July, and you know with the lack of social distancing and all of the things that go along with being around family and friends during that time, there are going to be some people who are going to contract COVID-19 because they are not vaccinated,” he said.

“We’re trying to prevent as many deaths and even illnesses associated with COVID-19 as we possibly can,” Neal said.

