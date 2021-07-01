Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

People can self-select gender when applying for passport; additional options coming

The Department of State is updating procedures for passport applications.
The Department of State is updating procedures for passport applications.(Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of State is taking steps to promote inclusiveness and equality of all people.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced Wednesday the department is updating procedures for the issuance of U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the department will be taking further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex,” Blinken said in a news release.

Applicants can now self-select their gender as “M” or “F” and will no longer need medical certification if the self-designations does not match the gender on other identity documents.

Blinken said the department is moving toward adding a gender marker for applicants who identify as non-binary, intersex or gender non-conforming, explaining that the process to make these changes is “technologically complex and will take time for extensive system updates.”

“The department is taking these steps after considerable consultation with like-minded governments who have undertaken similar changes,” Blinken said. “We also value our continued engagement with the LGBTQI+ community, which will inform our approach and positions moving forward.”

The state department will provide updates on the process on its website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has raised $1.2 million in her bid for reelection. Her campaign announced...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey raises $1.2 million for reelection
This image released by ABC shows co-host Meghan McCain during a broadcast of "The View" in New...
Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July
The inaugural episode of The Rundown is all about Independence Day!
The Rundown: 4th of July Edition
A banking error temporarily makes a Louisiana family one of the richest in the world.
Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion