Scattered storms today, high rain coverage Friday and a drier weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another typical Summer day is ahead for Thursday as we expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and last into the evening.

Pop-up showers and storms are expected today with highs around 90. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage will not be as high as yesterday when many of us saw rain, but the chance is still there. Highs will be around 91 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

A very rare July cold front will send our rain chances right back up, though, for the day on Friday.

Holiday weekend planner. Saturday and Sunday are looking much better. (WSFA 12 News)

Forecast models are still in pretty solid agreement regarding what happens with the front. In all likelihood it will stall somewhere in far southern Alabama or the Florida Panhandle for the weekend. The result of that will be a nice forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend!

Before then, we’ve got a high chance of rain to get through on Friday. Coverage will be around 80% overall. There will be rain and some thunderstorms around from start to finish, but there will be some breaks for most of us. It will be a close call for any evening plans Friday as many models suggest the rain will end before sunset.

Lower humidity will be here just in time for the holiday weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the holiday weekend...

We’ve dropped rain chances to 20% for both Saturday and Sunday! If you’re in far southern Alabama, those chances are just a bit higher. It will also be less humid and feel much better over the weekend despite highs around 90.

Rain chances are much lower this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast heading into next week, but nothing suggests overly high coverage at this point!

First Alert for the tropics: We now have Tropical Storm Elsa out in the Atlantic. The storm is heading west-northwestward toward the Caribbean, and is forecast to become at least a strong tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Elsa becomes the earliest fifth named storm in Atlantic Basin history. (WSFA 12 News)

Eventually it will curve to the north, with most models suggesting that happening somewhere near the Florida Peninsula. This is not set in stone, nor is the exact strength of Elsa. Stay tuned for additional details on this!

