Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

WWII Vet Sidney Walton meets Gov. Ivey during ‘No Regrets Tour’

Gov. Ivey meets with WWII Vet Sidney Walton.
Gov. Ivey meets with WWII Vet Sidney Walton.((Source: Governor's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the country’s last World War II vets is launching a campaign to raise money for frontline nurses and, in doing so, raise awareness for veterans.

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sidney Walton, 102, began his “No Regrets Tour”, where he began traveling to all 50 states, stopping to meet each governor along the way. On Thursday, Walton will begin his new campaign, raising money for frontline nurses, in Alabama where he was initially stationed during his time in service.

During his stop, Walton met with Gov. Kay Ivey at the capitol. Walton and Ivey discussed accounts of his service, Ivey’s father’s service, the state of Alabama, and an array of other subjects.

“The world needs more Sidney Waltons, and I was glad to see him again today. It was a true honor to host Mr. Walton in my office and discuss both his and my father’s service to our great country. This man is a true patriot and an example for us all,” Ivey said of Walton

According to Walton, he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old WWII veteran in England who raised $46 million for the UK’s National Health Services. Every dollar raised in the last leg of his tour, 14 states and governors, will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation’s “Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.

After Alabama, Sidney will visit these 13 remaining states:

  • Oklahoma
  • New Mexico
  • Colorado
  • Kansas
  • South Dakota
  • North Dakota
  • Minnesota
  • Iowa
  • Wisconsin
  • Ohio
  • West Virginia
  • Pennsylvania
  • Delaware

For more info and to give to frontline nurses, go to www.SIDNEYforMOORE.com.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Maria Brooks is wanted by the Millbrook Police Department.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman sought by Millbrook police
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
MPD charged Jazmine Chancey, 26, with second degree assault.
Woman charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Horseshoe Circle on June 29,...
Death investigation underway following Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
Holiday Weekend
Scattered storms today, high rain coverage Friday then a drier weekend
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery